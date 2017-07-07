Dr. Seymour Weaver III | Mercy Medical Center.

Dermatologist Seymour Weaver III, M.D. has joined the staff at Mercy Medical Center.

Weaver received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine from LA County/USC Medical Center and his dermatology residency at Martin Luther King Jr. Hospital in Los Angeles.

Weaver’s professional memberships include the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, American Medical Association and National Medical Association.

