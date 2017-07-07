Quantcast

Live Baltimore to throw city a birthday bash

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2017

Live Baltimore, in conjunction with Johns Hopkins University & Medicine and Venable LLB, will throw the city a 288th birthday party with its third annual Baltimore’s Birthday Bash July 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the World Trade Center’s ““Top of the World” observatory on the 27th floor at 401 E Pratt St. Guests will ...

