Maryland county launches bicycle share program

By: Associated Press July 7, 2017

COLUMBIA — Dozens of bicyclist tested some new wheels at the launch of a BikeShare program in a Maryland county. The Baltimore Sun reports Howard County launched a BikeShare program at the Columbia lakefront on Thursday. The program includes 70 bikes that feature adjustable seating and front baskets. Kiosks will keep track of how many trips are taken ...

