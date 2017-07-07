Quantcast

Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan’s art featured in new show

By: Associated Press July 7, 2017

OCEAN CITY — The artwork of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's wife is being featured in a show in Ocean City. Yumi Hogan's artwork is being featured at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. The show opens Friday night and is called "Nature's Rhythmic Alliance." It includes 27 of Hogan's abstract landscape paintings. They'll be on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo