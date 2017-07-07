Baltimore jury awards $1 million in wrongful death of 22-year-old

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Baltimore city jury has awarded $1 million to the family of a 22-year-old woman who died after being improperly treated for a skin infection which developed into a flesh-eating disease. The family of Yenita D. Owens was awarded $500,000 in noneconomic damages and $501,544 in economic damages, including lost services and funeral expenses. The jury ...