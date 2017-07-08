Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: JHU employees get paid parental leave; Md. to pay $1.6M for election officials’ mistake

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2017

Johns Hopkins University employees who are planning to start or add to their families got some good news this week while state election officials were forced to come to the Board of Public Works hat-in-hand to fix a $1.6 million blunder. Health care and higher education writer Tim Curtis reported Monday that employees of Johns Hopkins ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo