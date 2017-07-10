Quantcast

Baltimore and state announce more money to fight opioid crisis

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter July 10, 2017

The Open Society Institute-Baltimore gave the Baltimore City Health Department $200,000 to help fight the opioid crisis, capping a stretch of increased funding for the opioid crisis across the city and state. The grant money will fund health department initiatives to reduce the stigma associated with addiction and to increase rapid engagement to prevent spikes in overdoses.  The ...

