Christopher G. Marasco | Howard Bank

Christopher G. Marasco, a senior vice president with Howard Bank, has been named to the Howard Community College Board of Trustees.

Marasco was appointed to a six-year term on the community college’s board by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The seven-member board assists in the overall direction of the college, including the budgeting process, and oversees HCC President Kathleen Hetherington. It also ensures the college is meeting a number of key performance measures.

Marasco received an Associates in business administration from HCC in 1992 and supported the college’s foundation by becoming a member of the Grand Prix Advisory Board in 2005, which helped to provide scholarship support for HCC students. Marasco received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Baltimore in 2003.

