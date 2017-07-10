Quantcast

Locke Insulators shutting its Baltimore plant

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2017

Citing a sharp decline in demand for its products, Baltimore-based Locke Insulators Inc. said Monday it was closing its manufacturing facility here and laying off 108 workers. The company has focused exclusively on manufacturing high-quality, high-voltage porcelain station post insulators used chiefly by electric utilities. But in recent years, utilities have switched to lower cost imported ...

