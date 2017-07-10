Quantcast

Man charged with killing Phylicia Barnes asks Supreme Court to block 3rd trial

By: Associated Press July 10, 2017

A man charged with killing a North Carolina teenager in Baltimore is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block a third trial in the case. Thirty-three-year-old Michael Maurice Johnson's lawyer said in court Friday that a Maryland appeals court decision that a judge should not have granted an acquittal after a mistrial. Johnson is charged with second-degree ...

