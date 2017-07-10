Quantcast

No Swarmin’ Hornet for water tower in Montgomery Co. after Georgia Tech objects

By: Associated Press July 10, 2017

DAMASCUS — The Swarmin' Hornet of Damascus High School will not fly over the town. The Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission announced Friday that it is abandoning plans to paint the school's logo, a swarming hornet, on the water tower. The hornet bears a strong resemblance to Georgia Tech's mascot, the yellow jacket. The commission said objections raised ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo