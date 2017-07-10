No Swarmin’ Hornet for water tower in Montgomery Co. after Georgia Tech objects

DAMASCUS — The Swarmin' Hornet of Damascus High School will not fly over the town. The Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission announced Friday that it is abandoning plans to paint the school's logo, a swarming hornet, on the water tower. The hornet bears a strong resemblance to Georgia Tech's mascot, the yellow jacket. The commission said objections raised ...