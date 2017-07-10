Quantcast

Pugh seeks state assistance in reducing violence

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 10, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh expressed hope Monday that she could secure state assistance for Baltimore, a city increasingly beleaguered by escalated and record violence. Pugh met with Gov. Larry Hogan for about 45 minutes to discuss her plan and to ask for additional resources, including improved technology and potentially the use of state law enforcement ...

