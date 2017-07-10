Dr. Falguni Patel | Mercy Medical Center

Falguni Patel, D.O., has joined of The Tyanna O’Brien Center for Women’s Imaging at Mercy Medical Center.

Patel is board certified in diagnostic radiology, specializing in breast imaging. She is experienced in 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI and all Interventional breast procedures.

She earned her medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. Florida Radiological Society. She completed an internship at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, New York and residency in diagnostic radiology at Christiana Care Hospital, Newark, Delaware.

Patel completed a fellowship in neuroradiology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and a fellowship in breast imaging at Mercy Medical Center, The Tyanna O’Brien Center for Women’s Imaging.

