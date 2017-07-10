Quantcast

The fascinating legal argument at the heart of the ‘Pharma Bro’ trial

By: The Washington Post Renae Merle July 10, 2017

NEW YORK – Not much Martin Shkreli has done the past two weeks has helped him in a trial that could put him behind bars for 20 years for eight counts of securities and wire fraud. He was personally rebuked by the judge for speaking to reporters about his case inside the Brooklyn courthouse and on ...

