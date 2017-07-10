University of Maryland among ‘Best Colleges for Your Money’

The University of Maryland ranked as one of the top 20 colleges in Money Magazine’s “Best Colleges for Your Money” 2017 ranking of universities.

The magazine ranked 711 schools based on affordability, quality of education and outcomes. The University of Maryland, at 20th, was the only school in the state to crack the top 20.

Johns Hopkins (131), Towson (150), McDaniel (206), Salisbury (250), Loyola (261), St. Mary’s College of Maryland (265), UMBC (279), Bowie State (462), Frostburg State (506), Washington College (535), Hood (550), Goucher (609), MICA (664) and Mount St. Mary’s (682) rounded out Maryland schools on the list.

Money Magazine only considered schools with at least 500 students; sufficient, reliable data to be analyzed; not be in financial distress; and with a graduation rate that was at or above the median for its institutional category.

The publication’s methodology led to a list a little different than the typical college ranking. Normal top-of-the-list stalwart Harvard barely cracked the top 10 while Baruch College in New York City came in at No. 2 on the list. Yale finished 14th, just six spots ahead of the University of Maryland.

But while the list considered affordability, some outcomes remained the same as a typical college ranking. Princeton finished in the top spot, just as it did on last year’s U.S. News and World Report rankings.

Locally, Johns Hopkins University suffered the most from Money Magazine’s process. Ranked 10th in U.S. News and World Report’s rankings, the private school finished outside of the top 100.

Head over to Money Magazine’s rankings to find out more, including the full methodology.