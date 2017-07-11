Quantcast

Baltimore spending board to settle two false arrest lawsuits

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 11, 2017

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is scheduled to approve settlements totaling $150,000 in two cases where plaintiffs alleged they were arrested and held based on limited or conflicting evidence before charges were eventually dropped. In one case, plaintiff David Cofield was arrested on a warrant stemming from an attempted carjacking in March 2015 and detained for ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo