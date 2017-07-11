Cabela’s shareholders approve selling firm to rival Bass Pro

Share this: Email

SIDNEY, Neb. — Cabela's shareholders have approved selling the outdoor outfitter to rival Bass Pro Shops for roughly $4 billion. The Nebraska-based chain said Tuesday that shareholders had voted for the deal that will pay them $61.50 per share. Cabela's CEO Tommy Millner says the shareholder vote is an encouraging milestone for the deal that was announced ...