Cabela’s shareholders approve selling firm to rival Bass Pro

By: Associated Press July 11, 2017

SIDNEY, Neb. — Cabela's shareholders have approved selling the outdoor outfitter to rival Bass Pro Shops for roughly $4 billion. The Nebraska-based chain said Tuesday that shareholders had voted for the deal that will pay them $61.50 per share. Cabela's CEO Tommy Millner says the shareholder vote is an encouraging milestone for the deal that was announced ...

