Deborah Haney, Mike Goodwin and Megan Huseman | Kiddie Academy

Deborah Haney has been promoted to senior real estate manager, Mike Goodwin to technical support and quality assurance manager and Megan Huseman was named a technical support specialist with Kiddie Academy, an Abingdon-based provider of child care, infant care, preschool and pre-Kindergarten early education.

Haney has been a valuable part of Kiddie Academy’s growth since her arrival in 2013. In her new role, she will assist franchisee applicants in developing a site selection strategy, negotiate LOI’s, leases and purchase contracts. She will also maintain and develop relationships with brokers, landlords and developers nationwide.

Goodwin has been with Kiddie Academy for two years as the senior technical support and QA specialist before his promotionn. His technical knowledge and expertise in customer service make Goodwin a valued asset to the technology team and the rest of the corporate team. In his new role, Goodwin will oversee the expanding technical support service as Kiddie Academy adds an additional technical support representative, and he will expand the QA capabilities as they continue to release more corporate-developed software.

Huseman has had an extensive customer service and operations background. Prior to joining the company, she was the IT manager for Fire & Ice supporting all of their locations. She was also a lead martial arts instructor for the Hupkwondo Martial Arts Studio in Bel Air.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.