Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty in child porn case

By: Associated Press Ed White July 11, 2017

DETROIT — A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of female athletes pleaded guilty Tuesday in a separate case that was a slam-dunk for prosecutors: thousands of images of child pornography discovered in his trash. Dr. Larry Nassar acknowledged that he dumped computer hard drives and paid $49 to have ...

