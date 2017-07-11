FEATURED MOVER | Joseph Jennings Jr.

Joseph Jennings Jr. was promoted to senior vice president and managing director of PNC Wealth Management’s greater Maryland market.

Jennings leads a team of 17 investment advisers that oversees $3.2 billion in assets under management for high net worth individuals and trusts. He provides oversight of all investment activities for the greater Maryland region, ensuring investment advisors consistently deliver an exceptional experience to clients; oversee the development of technical expertise and relationship management skills of investment advisers.

Jennings provides leadership and support in acquiring primary clients, including implementation of coaching strategies for each investment advisor to ensure success in achievement of new business goals; provide leadership in retention and growth of assets under management.

He also serves as senior investment spokesperson for Maryland region, leads investment briefing seminars for clients and prospects and engages with media outlets to increase PNC’s brand awareness.

Before joining PNC Wealth Management, Jennings was a portfolio manager with M&T Bank and Mercantile Investmentand Wealth Management.

Outside of the office, Jennings enjoys volunteering with Stocks in the Future, a Johns Hopkins-led program to develop highly motivated middle school students who are eager to learn and dedicated to attending class through the use of incentives coupled with a financial literacy curriculum focused on investing that reinforces math, language arts and social studies skills. He is also a board member of Baltimore Center Stage, an alumni of Leadership Baltimore County and is active in work with St. Isaac Jogues Church.

ABOUT JOSEPH JENNINGS JR.

Resides in:

Perry Hall, Baltimore County

Education:

Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in finance and minor in economics from Loyola University Maryland and an MBA with a concentration in finance – Loyola University (Baltimore), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder

How did you get involved with Stocks in the Future?

PNC has been involved with the program for a number of years and I enjoy teaching personal finance concepts to middle school students. My parents instilled in me the important disciplines of budgeting, saving, and investing at an early age, and I am grateful that I have the opportunity to share those same lessons with middle school students.

If you had not chosen wealth management as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would have been a high school math teacher. I have a particular affinity for math and very much enjoy coaching, mentoring, and developing the best in others.

Favorite vacation:

My goal is to see every National Park in the U.S. I have visited 15 parks with my family so far.

When I want to relax, I … :

Love spending time with my family or curling up with a good book.

Favorite movie:

“Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope.”

Favorite quotation:

“Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” — Francis of Assisi

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.