Quantcast

Frederick cop alleges superiors punished him for ‘Blue Lives Matter’ rally

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 11, 2017

A Frederick police officer has sued the department and several superiors for allegedly intimidating and defaming him in retaliation for a Blue Lives Matter rally he organized last year. Daniel Sullivan seeks $20 million in compensatory and punitive damages for violations of his constitutional rights, according to the lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo