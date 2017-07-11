Quantcast

Goal of nation’s first opioid court: Keep users alive

By: Associated Press July 11, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After three defendants fatally overdosed in a single week last year, it became clear that Buffalo's ordinary drug treatment court was no match for the heroin and painkiller crisis. Now the city is experimenting with the nation's first opioid crisis intervention court, which can get users into treatment within hours of their arrest ...

