Eye on Annapolis

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Treasurer won’t pay Hogan appointees Peters and Schrader

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 11, 2017

Paychecks for two members of Gov. Larry Hogan's Cabinet will be lighter than usual next week — checks that could be their last for a while. The paychecks for Planning Secretary Wendi Peters and Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader will reflect the loss of two days pay as the result of budget language passed earlier this ...

