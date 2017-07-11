Jessica Solomon | Robert W. Deutsch Foundation

The Robert W. Deutsch Foundation announced that Jessica Solomon has been named senior program officer.

Solomon brings more than a decade of experience facilitating organizational development, and shaping racial and cultural equity strategies in the social sector. In her new role, she joins the Foundation’s leadership team working to improve the quality of life in Baltimore and beyond, with a focus on arts and social justice.

