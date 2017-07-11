Locke closure opens Port Covington development possibilities

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Closing the Locke Insulators manufacturing facility in Port Covington opens the door for the property to become part of a planned massive redevelopment of the south Baltimore peninsula. The property, at 2525 Insulator Drive, is the last large parcel of land in Port Covington not controlled by Sagamore Development Co., its affiliated LLCs or Under Armour. ...