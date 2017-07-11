Quantcast

Locke closure opens Port Covington development possibilities

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 11, 2017

Closing the Locke Insulators manufacturing facility in Port Covington opens the door for the property to become part of a planned massive redevelopment of the south Baltimore peninsula. The property, at 2525 Insulator Drive, is the last large parcel of land in Port Covington not controlled by Sagamore Development Co., its affiliated LLCs or Under Armour. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo