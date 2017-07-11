Michael Ruiz and Vikas Gupta | Alzheimer’s Association

Michael Ruiz, the vice president and chief digital officer for MedStar Health, and Vikas Gupta, the senior vice president for acquisitions and development with Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., have been elected to the board of directors of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter.

Ruiz is responsible for the oversight and execution of MedStar’s digital strategy to become a premier digital healthcare presence. Named on Hot Topics’ list of “100 Digital Change Agents Future-proofing their Brands”, Ruiz believes in making health care as seamless as ordering coffee at Starbucks and tirelessly seeks ways to innovatively improve the patient experience. With more than 25 years of experience in information technology and systems integration, Mr. Ruiz has designed, developed and deployed large scale information systems for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, as well as for government agencies, both in the United States and abroad.

Gupta leads all new deal activity for Omega, a publicly traded health care REIT, with an equity value of approximately $10 billion. Gupta’s role entails overseeing all aspects of acquisitions and construction, including originations, underwriting, structuring, diligence, and documentation. He is also involved with various portfolio matters, heads up all capital investment activity, and is the primary contact for many operator relationships at Omega.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.