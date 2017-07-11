Quantcast

Survey: 4 in 10 US adults have experienced online harassment

By: Associated Press July 11, 2017

NEW YORK — A new survey says a whopping 41 percent of U.S. adults have experienced online harassment, ranging from offensive name-calling to stalking and sexual harassment. That's up from 35 percent in 2014. The Pew Research Center says that 66 percent of respondents have witnessed other people being harassed. While some people's experiences could be "shrugged ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo