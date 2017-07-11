Quantcast

Tesla adding service centers as Model 3 goes on sale

By: Associated Press Dee-Ann Durbin July 11, 2017

DETROIT — Electric car maker Tesla is expanding its service operations and hiring more than 1,000 technicians to meet expected demand for its new Model 3 sedan. The Model 3, cheaper than Tesla's existing cars, goes on sale this month and is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of new customers to the brand. To accommodate them, ...

