Trump sued for blocking Twitter users

By: Bloomberg Polly Mosendz July 11, 2017

President Donald Trump and high ranking members of the White House staff were sued on Tuesday by the Knight First Amendment Institute, which alleges the president’s blocking of dissenting Twitter users violates the Constitution. The case filed in Manhattan federal court seeks a court order that Trump stop the practice. The institute, a nonprofit organization affiliated with ...

