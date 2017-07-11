Under Armour a finalist for ESPN corporate citizen award

Normally a sponsor of ESPY winners like Steph Curry, Tom Brady and Jordan Spieth, Under Armour could receive its own award from ESPN on Tuesday night.

The company was named one of four finalists for ESPN’s Corporate Community Impact Award. The winner will be named tonight at ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian of the Year awards show in Los Angeles.

Under Armour is being honored for Under Armour House. The 30,000 square foot community center in East Baltimore uses health, fitness and sports to help gather and energize the local neighborhood.

As a finalist, Under Armour is already a winner. Under Armour will receive a $25,000 award for a charity of its choice. Whoever wins the award Tuesday will get a $100,000 grant.

Chevron, Dick’s Sporting Goods and HOK were also nominated.

The entire award show will air July 24 on ESPN at 7 p.m.