Quantcast

Business Buzz

The Daily Record's business blog

Under Armour a finalist for ESPN corporate citizen award

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter July 11, 2017

The visitor’s center at Under Armour’s headquarters in Tide Point. A Maryland appellate court last week affirmed the $62,000 in losses awarded to the architecture firm that designed the visitor’s center as part of a contract dispute with the sports apparel company. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record)

The visitors’ center at Under Armour’s headquarters in Tide Point. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record)

Normally a sponsor of ESPY winners like Steph Curry, Tom Brady and Jordan Spieth, Under Armour could receive its own award from ESPN on Tuesday night.

The company was named one of four finalists for ESPN’s Corporate Community Impact Award. The winner will be named tonight at ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian of the Year awards show in Los Angeles.

Under Armour is being honored for Under Armour House. The 30,000 square foot community center in East Baltimore uses health, fitness and sports to help gather and energize the local neighborhood.

As a finalist, Under Armour is already a winner. Under Armour will receive a $25,000 award for a charity of its choice. Whoever wins the award Tuesday will get a $100,000 grant.

Chevron, Dick’s Sporting Goods and HOK were also nominated.

The entire award show will air July 24 on ESPN at 7 p.m.

 

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo