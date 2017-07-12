Amir Zekrya | Abt Associates

Amir Zekrya, who brings 20 years of experience in financial planning and analysis for government and commercial clients, has joined Abt Associates as vice president of finance.

Most recently, Zekrya led the creation of a business case analysis service for mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. He also served as director of finance for Dell from 2009-2013, where he managed all aspects of the technology company’s financial planning and analysis process. Prior to this, he served in finance roles with increasing levels of leadership and responsibility for government services companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton, NJVC and SAIC.

