Anna Koerbel | Integrace Fairhaven

Integrace Fairhaven , a senior living community in Sykesville, announced that Anna Koerbel has joined the organization as director of marketing.

Her prior experience in sales, marketing, and business development within the health care industry will bring new creativity and expertise to the Integrace Fairhaven marketing team.

Prior to joining Fairhaven, Koerbel lived in Philadelphia where she managed the marketing and outreach departments for two community hospitals. Newly married and now residing in Maryland with her husband and 5-year-old son, she is ready to immerse herself in the local lifestyle, which will include an autumn wedding reception on the Chesapeake Bay.

