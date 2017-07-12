Quantcast

Previously suspended Md. attorney disbarred after mishandling case

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 12, 2017

A solo practitioner was disbarred by the Court of Appeals in April for failing to file motions on behalf of a client in a criminal case, failing to visit that client in jail and misrepresenting legal information to the client related to the case. Melodie Venee Shuler, who was previously suspended in July 2015 for similar ...

