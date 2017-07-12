CHIEF ATTORNEY

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Maryland Legal Aid announces the availability of a full-time chief attorney position at the Southern MD office located in Hughesville, MD for qualified applicants who will Provide positive leadership to a staff of attorneys, paralegals, law clerks, and administrative staff currently serving Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties. Qualifications: B.S./B.A. Degree; a J.D. or L.L.B. Degree; admission to a State Bar and/or qualify for admission to Maryland Bar; plus at least seven (7) years, experience in legal services and/or law firm management.

To apply, visit our website at www.mdlab.org/contact/employment or copy this