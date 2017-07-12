Quantcast

COMMERCIAL
LITIGATION
STAFF ATTORNEY

The Baltimore office of McGuireWoods seeks a full time, permanent Staff Attorney for the Commercial Litigation Department. Qualified candidates will have 3+ years of experience in Commercial Litigation for a position involving mortgage-related disputes and general litigation. MD bar is required. Candidate must have strong academic credentials, excellent writing and interpersonal skills, be well-organized, and have good negotiation skills. Please submit cover letter, resume and law school transcript to Jane Dunton, Recruiting Manager at jdunton@mcguirewoods.com

