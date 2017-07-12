Quantcast

Ex-Eastern Shore mayor gets 9 years for $61K theft from town

By: Associated Press July 12, 2017

DENTON — The former mayor of a tiny Eastern Shore town has been sentenced to nine years in prison for stealing more than $61,000 in town funds. The Office of the State Prosecutor said in a statement Wednesday that former Marydel Mayor Deborah Rowe was sentenced Tuesday. She pleaded guilty in February to theft scheme, misconduct ...

