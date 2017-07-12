Hogan welcomes new JBG Smith headquarters

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland economic development agencies congratulated JBG Smith on its selection of downtown Bethesda for its new headquarters. The real estate investment company is merging with Vornado/Charles E. Smith and will build a new office property at 4747 Bethesda Ave. JBG expects to open the new location by the third quarter of 2019, ...