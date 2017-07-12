Quantcast

Hopkins, Maryland and Plank announce new health incubator

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter July 12, 2017

Three of Baltimore’s biggest incubators have teamed up to start M-1 ventures, a new accelerator focused on connected health and fitness. Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, the University of Maryland's UM Ventures and Plank Industries announced the 16-week accelerator set to begin in September. It will offer resident businesses $25,000 each in exchange for a 5 percent ...

