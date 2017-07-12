Quantcast

Hotel Brexton open for bids

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 12, 2017

RWN Development Group, owner of the historic Hotel Brexton is now taking bids on the property. The owner started accepting submissions for the property via online platform Ten-X Commercial on Monday. Bidders must pre-register and provide proof of funds. The historic hotel dates back to 1881 and was home to Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, the ...

