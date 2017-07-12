Quantcast

In Md. brewery boom, she’s become the real estate leasing matchmaker

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 12, 2017

Marley Welsh, of Lee & Associates, has become something of an expert when it comes to finding leases for breweries. Since 2014, Welsh has arranged leases for six breweries and a distillery ranging in size from roughly 3,000 to 24,000 square feet. Breweries and distilleries are becoming larger players, particularly in flex/manufacturing spaces, as consumer taste moves ...
