Yellen words to be parsed for clues to rates and her future

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger July 12, 2017

WASHINGTON — When Janet Yellen delivers her testimony on the Federal Reserve's semiannual report to Congress on Wednesday, investors may listen as much for clues to her own future — and the Fed's — as they will to what she says about interest rate policy. The Fed chair is likely to repeat a message she has ...

