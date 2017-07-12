Jennifer Redding | FCS

Family and Children’s Services has appointed Jennifer Redding, LCSW-C, senior director of behavioral health services. Redding brings with her more than 20 years of combined counseling, social work, and case management experience, including a nearly eight-year stint with FCS in multiple roles.

In her new position, Redding will be responsible for the administrative, management, and day-to-day operations of FCS’s trauma and mental health services programs. She will also be tasked with establishing and monitoring clinical services, quality improvement, professional development, productivity targets and outcomes. Redding will oversee FCS’s regional clinical supervisors as well Access FCS, the agency’s centralized intake system.

