Md. firm’s drug gets marketing approval in Korea

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2017

Rockville-based regenerative medicine company TissueGene Inc. announced Wednesday that its licensee for Asia has received marketing approval for Invossa-K Inj., a cell and gene therapy for degenerative arthritis, from the Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Kolon Life Science filed for a Biologics License Application for Invossa-K Inj. with MFDS in August 2016 based on efficacy results from ...

