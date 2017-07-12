Md. firm’s drug gets marketing approval in Korea

Share this: Email

Rockville-based regenerative medicine company TissueGene Inc. announced Wednesday that its licensee for Asia has received marketing approval for Invossa-K Inj., a cell and gene therapy for degenerative arthritis, from the Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Kolon Life Science filed for a Biologics License Application for Invossa-K Inj. with MFDS in August 2016 based on efficacy results from ...