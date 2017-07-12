Md. venture funding down this quarter but up from last year

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Venture capital investment in Maryland-based companies fell in the year’s second quarter from the first quarter but increased from the same period last year, according to the quarterly PricewaterhouseCoopers/CB Insights MoneyTree Report. For the second straight quarter, Maryland saw more money invested in companies than the previous year. Overall, $90 million was invested through 16 deals ...