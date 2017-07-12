Quantcast

Md. venture funding down this quarter but up from last year

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter July 12, 2017

Venture capital investment in Maryland-based companies fell in the year’s second quarter from the first quarter but increased from the same period last year, according to the quarterly PricewaterhouseCoopers/CB Insights MoneyTree Report. For the second straight quarter, Maryland saw more money invested in companies than the previous year. Overall, $90 million was invested through 16 deals ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo