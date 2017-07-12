Natalie B. Sherman | Gallagher Evelius

Natalie B. Sherman, a partner in the law firm of Gallagher Evelius & Jones LLP, has been named chair of the Board of Overseers of the Baltimore School for the Arts and will serve a two-year term.

Sherman works with the firm’s tax, transactions, and education groups, concentrating particularly on tax and business matters. Her practice involves tax planning in the structuring of real estate and general business transactions, as well as affordable housing projects using federal and state low-income housing tax credits and historic tax credits. She also represents numerous nonprofit clients, including educational institutions and religious and social service organizations, and maintains a sophisticated estate planning practice, engaging in transfer tax planning for high net worth individuals, including entrepreneurs, professionals, and business owners.

She currently serves on the board of the University System of Maryland Foundation, and is a member of the Planned Giving Advisory Committee of Associated Catholic Charities. Natalie is a graduate of Harvard Law School (Juris Doctor, cum laude) and the University of Virginia (Bachelor of Arts, with high distinction).

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.