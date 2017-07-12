Renovated police station brightens west Baltimore community

Share this: Email

PROPERTIES TO WATCH IN MARYLAND Address: 1034 N. Mount St., Baltimore Property type: Police station Built: 1958 Marsha Bannerman, 67, has lived in the 1000 block of North Mount Street since 1954. She remembers playing jacks in front of the rowhomes with other children while the Western District Police Station was being built across the street in 1958. The decades ...