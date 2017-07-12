Quantcast

Senate consumer choice idea could raise premiums for sick

By: Associated Press Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar July 12, 2017

WASHINGTON — A health care proposal from Senate conservatives would let insurers sell skimpy policies provided they also offer a comprehensive plan. It's being billed as pro-consumer, allowing freedom of choice and potential savings for many. But critics say it would split the sick and the healthy, leading to unsustainably high premiums for people with medical ...

