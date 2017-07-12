Telecommuting is on the rise, with millennials leading the charge

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



For 25-year-old, Elkridge-based software engineer John Yoon, who codes for Leidos, working from a cubicle just wasn’t worthwhile. “Working in an office there were times when I felt really focused, there were also other times when I was looking at the wall thinking, ‘Why am I here?’’ Yoon said, adding that he completes all of his ...