Quantcast

UMMS board approves affiliation agreement with Dimensions Healthcare

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter July 12, 2017

The University of Maryland Medical System Board of Directors approved the medical system's affiliation agreement with Dimensions Healthcare System, based in Prince George's County. Dimensions' board approved the agreement last month as part of the university's process of purchasing the smaller system. Under the affiliation agreement, the University of Maryland Medical System will be the only corporate ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo