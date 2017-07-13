Quantcast

Officers: Baltimore prosecutor not immune from lawsuit

By: Associated Press July 13, 2017

Officers charged in the death of a black man whose neck was broken in the back of a police van are asking a federal appeals court to allow parts of a lawsuit against Baltimore's top prosecutor to proceed. The officers are suing State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby for malicious prosecution, defamation and invasion of privacy. Three of ...

